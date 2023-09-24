Srikakulam: SP advises police to investigate cases scientifically

Srikakulam: Superintendent of Police GR Radhika directed police officials to investigate cases scientifically to nab the offenders.

She conducted a review meeting with police officials over various offences and investigation process in Srikakulam on Saturday

Speaking the occasion, the SP asked police officials to collect valid and accurate evidence against accused persons after registration of FIR and produce same before court.

Officials are asked to take all preventive and precautionary measures to reduce road accidents and advised to accelerate investigation process offences relating to property, women and children.

She also instructed police officials of circle-level to take initiative to install CCTV cameras at road side hotels, shops and vehicle repair points all along the national highway and state highways which will help to trace offenders easily by identifying vehicles.

Sub-division and circle-level police officials attended th3e meeting.