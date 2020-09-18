Srikakulam: Speaker Tammineni Sitaram says YSRCP government fulfilled 90% of promises

Srikakulam: The YSRCP government has fulfilled 90 per cent of promises made to people within a year of assuming power in the state, said Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. Participating in 'Jagananna Aasara' week conclusion celebrations in Amudalavalasa on Thursday, the Speaker said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has always been thinking about women safety and empowerment and to achieve this goal the CM was implementing Jagananna Aasara scheme to upgrade them financially.

Stating that 'Jagananna Aasara Scheme' a novel scheme in the country through which financial benefit was directly credited into bank accounts of women, he said as part of the scheme, Rs 18,750 was credited into bank accounts of women beneficiaries in the first phase.

Earlier, the women beneficiaries, who received the benefit took out a rally in Amudalavalasa. The

women have also performed palabhishekam to the portrait of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and showered flowers on Speaker Tammineni Sitaram to

show their gratitude. YSRCP youth wing state general secretary Tammineni Venkata Srirama Chiranjivi Nag alias Nani and YSRCP Amudalavalasa assembly segment leaders attended.