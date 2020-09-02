Srikakulam: Student unions protest against holding of JEE, NEET exams

Srikakulam: Representatives of various students' unions strongly opposed Central government's decision to conduct national level entrance examinations like JEE and NEET in the wake of Covid pandemic. The student leaders staged a dharna at Palasa town in Srikakulam district on Wednesday. Speaking on the occasion, the representatives of students' union leaders found fault with the Centre for conducting these tests when the entire country was facing severe health and economic crisis due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We are not against entrance examinations but we are against conducting of these examinations at the time of alarming situation. Every day Covid positive cases are increasing in all areas across the nation and the gathering of students at one place is likely to spread coronavirus," they said.

All India Students Federation (AISF), Students Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA) and Progressive Students Union representatives strongly condemned the Central government decision for conducting these entrance examinations. They appealed to the Supreme Court to rethink on conducting of these examinations in the interest and lives of students in the wake of Covid pandemic. Students' union leaders U Chandu, K Naveen, P Sai and R Ramesh participated in the agitation.