Live
- EC seizes drugs, cash, liquor worth over Rs 1,760 cr in 5 poll-bound states
- Srikakulam: Library Week celebrations conclude
- SCR cancels, diverts several trains in Vijayawada division amid maintenance works
- Mulugu MLA Sitakka stages dharna at midnight to increase size of her photo on ballot
- Srikakulam Taekwondo players win 13 medals
- KTR assures job calendar to youth after polls
- Uttam sees ground slipping under his feet in Huzurnagar
- Governor delayed RTC merger: KCR
- BJP resolves to fight against corruption in YSRCP govt
- 6-inch wide pipe pushed through Uttarkashi tunnel
Just In
Srikakulam Taekwondo players win 13 medals
Highlights
State-level competitions were held in Tenali on Nov 18 & 19
Srikakulam: Taekwondo players from Srikakulam district won a total 13 medals at state level Taekwondo meet which was held at Tenali in Guntur district on November 18 and 19.
Of the total 13 medals, four are gold, two bronze and seven silver medals. The players returned to Srikakulam on Monday.
Olympic association district president and YSRCP MLA D Krishna Das, general secretary, M Sambamurthy and representatives of various other sports and games associations like Taekwondo association of Srikakulam, Physical Education Teachers (PET) felicitated the players.
On the occasion, they wished that the players win more medals at national level competitions which would be held at Dehradun.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS