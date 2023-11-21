  • Menu
Srikakulam Taekwondo players win 13 medals

Highlights

State-level competitions were held in Tenali on Nov 18 & 19

Srikakulam: Taekwondo players from Srikakulam district won a total 13 medals at state level Taekwondo meet which was held at Tenali in Guntur district on November 18 and 19.

Of the total 13 medals, four are gold, two bronze and seven silver medals. The players returned to Srikakulam on Monday.

Olympic association district president and YSRCP MLA D Krishna Das, general secretary, M Sambamurthy and representatives of various other sports and games associations like Taekwondo association of Srikakulam, Physical Education Teachers (PET) felicitated the players.

On the occasion, they wished that the players win more medals at national level competitions which would be held at Dehradun.

