Srikakulam: TDP MP Rammohan Naidu receives help from various organisations

Srikakulam: TDP MP KRammohan Naidu arranged 50 oxygen concentrators and 50 oxygen cylinders at RIMS hospital in Srikakulam.

Earlier, MP Rammohanlaunched Covid-19 helpline through which he appealed to variousorganisations across the world. Responding to the appeal American India Foundation (AIF), United Way of Hyderabad (UWH) and Entrepreneur Organisation (EO) provided aid in the form of different material to serve Covid-infected patients.

On Thursday, EO arranged 50 oxygen concentrators and 50 oxygen cylinders to Srikakulam district and the material was distributed to the various government hospitals in the district along with RIMS.

Rammohan Naidu is also a member in the EO and he expressed his gratitude to AIF and UWH organisations for their contribution to help Covid-infected people in Srikakulam.