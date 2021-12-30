Srikakulam: Tech helped to reduce crimes, says SP Amith Bardhar

Srikakulam: During 2021, the use of technology has helped to reduce crime rate in Srikakulam saidSP Amith Bardharon Thursday.

Addressing an annual review meet with the officials, the SP said that a total of 2,700 CCTV cameras which were installed at temples, road junctions and busy localities helped to solve various crimes. Locked Houses Monitoring System (LHMS) also helped in prevent theft in the district. He elaborated that as many as 12,987 house owners were using LHMS facility across the district.

With the help of LHMS, the police are able to maintain vigil at the locked houses when the residents go out for holidays. White collar offences reduced up to 5 per cent, cyber-crimes also reduced up to 12 per cent when compare with 2020.

On the other hand, crimes against women rose by 33 per cent and property related crime also increased 18 per cent when compared to previous year's data. Commenting on usage of Disha app in the district, the SP said that as many as 1,42,985 women downloaded and using the application. He said that there was a good response Dial 100, Cyber Mitra helpline, AP police seva app etc.

SEB additional SP K Srinivasa Rao, additional SP for crimes, T P Vitaleswar, additional SP for administration P Somasekara Rao and DSPs and CIs attended the event.