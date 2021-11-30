Srikakulam: Temple officials' laxity leads to encroachment of lands

Srikakulam: Due to negligence of the temple officials, a total of 45 acre of lands of Sri Kurmam temple were encroached by people.

The temple as a total of 98 acre of agricultural lands in different villages in Gara, Ranastalam, Srikakulam rural mandals across the district. These lands were donated to the temple by the devotees.

Of the 98 acre of land, 45 acres was encroached by the private individuals and remaining 48 acres of lands were given on lease by the temple officials officials and the temple officials granted lease on these lands to private persons and receiving lease amount from them.

The individuals who encroached the lands are creating revenue records on their names and claiming rights on these lands.

Temple executive officer S Vijaya Kumar said that with the help of surveyors and revenue officials, they are conducting survey to identify the temple lands. He added that they will grant a fresh lease for a period of three years soon.