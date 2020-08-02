Srikakulam tipplers cross Odisha border to buy booze

Srikakulam: In the wake of Covid induced lockdown, all types of liquor brands are not sufficiently available at government run shops in Srikakulam district. With state government enhanced prices of liquor more than double in the wake of lockdown, the tipplers and boozers drove towards alternatives to get liquor from border villages between Odisha and Srikakulam and started procuring different brands of liquor from adjacent Odisha state.

In addition to it, manufacturing of illicitly distilled liquor (IDL) started in border areas between Odisha and Srikakulam district in AP. Cost of the branded liquor in Odisha is less about Rs 100 on quarter bottle as against price in AP state.

Procurement of branded liquor from Odisha and manufacturing of IDL are turned a money earning sources to residents of different border villages located between the two states. Due to Covid induced lockdown, most of the people are losing their earning sources and being attracted towards this activity to earn money.

In Srikakulam district, several villages in Pathapatnam, Meliaputti, Kotturu, Bhamini, Mandasa, Sompeta and Itchapuram mandals are having border links with Garabanda, Gandahati, Gunupur areas in Ganjam and Gajapathi districts in Odisha state.

Road network is also available to Vasundhara, Rattini, Chapara, Kosamala, Peddalaxmipuram,

Jagannadhapuram, Goppili, Gopalapuram, Kousalyapuram, Sungudi, Seethasagaram, S S Malugu, A S Kaviti, Battili and other villages in the mandals in Srikakulam district.

Both IML and IDL liquor is being procured by the villagers through cars, bikes, cycles and on foot and they are again selling the same here with high price by cashing the demand from tipplers and boozers.

"We are continuously tracking the persons who are procuring liquor illegally from Odisha state," said in-charge for Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) K Srinivasa Rao. The SEB was established in AP to prevent irregularities regarding liquor and sand.

"We have booked 22 cases, arrested 33 persons and seized 16 vehicles regarding illegal procurement of branded liquor from Odisha," said the SEB in-charge.

Regarding IDL, 583 cases booked, 647 arrested and 127 vehicles seized, he added.