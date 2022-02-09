Srikakulam: Uddanam scheme cries for attention

Srikakulam: State government has been neglecting the Uddanam water scheme without sanctioning funds for its maintenance.

Uddanam water scheme was established at Palasa during the TDP regime in June, 1997.

With an aim to provide safe drinking water in 300 villages in eight mandals, namely Itchapuram, Kaviti, Kanchili, Sompeta, Mandasa, Palasa, Vajrapukotturu and Nandigama, the scheme was set up at a cost of Rs 44 crore.

Water is being procured for the project from Bahuda and Mahendra Tanaya rivers through infiltration tanks and pipelines. An amount of Rs 3 crore is required for its maintenance every year, which has not been sanctioned by the government. Pipelines, motors and other materials were damaged in a span of 25 years since 1997.

But no repairs works are being taken up due to lack of funds, which is leading to interruptions in supply of water to all villages. "In the wake of proposal for a new scheme, old project is facing a fund crunch. We are supplying water to all villages, using tankers to some villages if necessary," explained superintendenting engineer, P Ravi Kumar.