Srikakulam: YSRCP candidate wins as MLC in local bodies seat

Srikakulam: YSRCP candidate Narthu Rama Rao won as MLC from local bodies' constituency in Srikakulam. After counting of votes at Government Polytechnic in Srikakulam, district election officer and collector, Srikesh B Lathakar declared him winner on Thursday. Total votes for MLC local bodies' constituency are 776 in the district of which 752 voters were polled on 13 March.

Out the total 752 votes polled, 12 are invalid. Of the remaining 740 votes, ruling YSRCP candidate Narthu Rama Rao secured 632 votes and opposition TDP-supported independent candidate Aanepu Ramakrishna govt 108 votes.

For Uttarandhra graduates MLC constituency, total votes in Srikakulam district are 52,256, out of which 37,653 votes were polled. Counting of graduates votes is going on at Government Polytechnic. Results will be declared after conclusion of counting at all six Uttarandhra districts. Election observer H Arun Kumar, district collector Srikesh B Lathakar and joint collector M Naveen are supervising the counting process.