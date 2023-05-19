Srikakulam: YSRCP leaders revolt against party MLA R Shanthi

Srikakulam : Ruling YSRCP Pathapatnam MLA R Shanthi is facing wrath from own party leaders in the segment. The Pathapatnam Assembly segment is the biggest segment in the district which is spread in five mandals Kotturu, Hiramandal Pathapatnam, LN Peta and Meliaputti.

Shanthi is native of Palakonda segment and non-local leader to the Pathapatnam Constituency. After becoming MLA in 2019 polls for the first time, she was unable to coordinate with mandal and village level leaders in the Constituency.

As a result, leaders from her own party formed a group against her in all five mandals under the aegis of L Tulasi Vara Prasad, T Tirupathi Rao, S Savitramma, M Bhujanga Rao and R Shanmukha Rao.

Rifts between Shanthi and dissent group leaders reached peak stage during the ongoing “Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutwam” programme. Local leaders adopted ‘non-cooperation’ method against the MLA’s unilateral attitude.

The disturbances turned into war through social media between MLA and her anti-group leaders. In this back drop, the MLA reportedly influenced police in her segment and registered cases against YSRCP leaders, R Kannayya Swamy, I Prasanth Kumar, S Vikram and others for posting on social media against her.

Leaders felt insulted and organised a huge rally in Kotturu mandal on Wednesday against MLA R Shanthi’s dictatorial attitude.