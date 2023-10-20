  • Menu
Srikakulam: ZP standing committee meeting on Oct 21

Srikakulam: ZP standing committee meeting on Oct 21
Srikakulam: Zilla Parishad (ZP) standing committee meeting will be held on October 21 at ZP conference hall in Srikakulam, said ZP chief executive...

Srikakulam: Zilla Parishad (ZP) standing committee meeting will be held on October 21 at ZP conference hall in Srikakulam, said ZP chief executive officer (CEO) R Venkata Raman on Thursday. The ZP has six standing committees to deal with different subjects such as agriculture, rural development, water supply, Panchayat Raj, health and sanitation.

To review development works relating to these committees, the meetings will be organised schedule wise, the CEO explained. He asked the officials of all concerned departments to attend the meeting with latest information and records to provide answers to the queries raised by the people’s representatives accurately.

He warned that the officials will face wrath of district collector, who will absent at the meetings and attend the meetings without having proper and accurate information regarding the particular schemes and development works.

