Srikalahasti decks up for Brahmotsavams

Srikalahasti: The famous Shivaite temple also known as 'Dakshina Kasi' is gearing up for the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams.



Elaborate arrangements are in place to conduct the event on a grand scale with an outlay of Rs 4 crore. The mega event will be held for 14 days from February 13 to 26. Managing the huge turnout of devotees is a major task before the temple authorities as Maha Shivaratri and Lingodbhavam fall on weekends.

This time, around 3 lakh people are expected to worship Lord Shiva on Maha Shivaratri day and more than one lakh may turnout for Giri Pradakshina that falls on February 22. Trust Board chairman Anjuru Taraka Srinivasulu told Hans India that all the arrangements are at final stages to ensure that Brahmotsavam passes off smoothly. The District Collector and the Superintendent of Police reviewed the arrangements and decided to provide only 'Laghu Darshan' during the Brahmotsvams. There will be no VIP darshan during those days.

After Maha Shivaratri day, a large number of devotees are expected to take part in the 21 km 'Giri Pradakshina.' Cement roads have been laid for about 15 km and the remaining 6 km has been covered with gravel.

Special focus has been laid on lighting and decoration which will become a major attraction this time and to be totally different from the previous years. Folk art forms will attract the people during Vahana Sevas in the four mada streets.

Cultural programmes have become a major part of the Brahmotsvams and this time special care has been taken to make them more devotional. Spiritual discourses will be arranged by renowned speakers like Chaganti Koteswara Rao and others every day. Besides, cine actors will take part in cultural programmes during the nine days and musical programmes by Shiva Mani and others will also be held to entertain the devotees. The event will start with Kannappa Dwajarohanam on February 13, followed by Swamy Vari Dwajarohanam, Nandi Vahana Seva, Rathotsavam, Teppotsavam and Kalyanotsvam.