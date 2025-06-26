Srikalahasti temple may soon get AI-powered pilgrim services

Tirupati: Srikalahasteeswara Swamy Temple is set to witness a digital transformation with the introduction of artificial intelligence (AI) services, as proposed by local MLA Bojjala Sudhir Reddy. On Wednesday, the MLA met with Google Vice-President Thota Chandu during his visit to the historic temple and discussed the potential role of AI in enhancing pilgrim services.

During their meeting, MLA Sudhir Reddy briefed Thota Chandu about the significance of the temple, the heavy daily footfall, and the unique Rahu-Ketu pujas performed there. After Chandu participated in a Rahu-Ketu puja, the MLA held a detailed discussion with him regarding how AI could be integrated into temple operations to address issues faced by devotees.

Referring to a similar initiative by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the MLA pointed out that the use of AI in Tirumala has already shown promising results. TTD had previously conducted trial runs using AI-based crowd monitoring technology to manage queues and streamline darshan experiences for pilgrims. These trials, overseen by TTD EO J Syamala Rao and other officials, were conducted over a week and are likely to be officially approved soon if proven successful.

The TTD’s AI system involves the installation of smart cameras across compartments, entry points, and exit routes to monitor pilgrim flow and queue density in real time. It collects data on different darshan categories — Sarvadarshanam, Slotted Darshan, and Special Entry Darshan — and helps estimate waiting times with precision. The ultimate goal is to reduce congestion and ensure a more seamless darshan experience, with most devotees completing their visit in under an hour.Impressed by this model, MLA Sudhir Reddy urged Thota Chandu to prioritise the implementation of similar AI technology at Srikalahasti, even ahead of its full deployment in Tirumala. In response, the Google Vice President assured his support and expressed willingness to facilitate the integration of AI at the temple.