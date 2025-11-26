Sringeri Peetham leading preservation of Shastras: NSU V-C

Tirupati: Vice Chancellor of the National Sanskrit University, Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, said that the preservation of scriptures (Shastra Parirakshana) and the protection of Sanatana Dharma are being effectively carried out through the Jagadguru Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham. He was speaking at the National Veda Sangoshti (seminar) organised by Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Delivering his benedictory address, Vidhushekhara Bharati Mahaswamiji, the Junior Pontiff of the Sri Sringeri Sharada Peetham, affirmed that “Sanskrit is not a dead language, but a life-giving language for all languages of the world.”

He highlighted the timeless eminence of the Vedas and the enduring greatness of the Sanskrit language.

He further noted that a Shastrartha Charcha (scholarly discourse) was conducted under the joint supervision of the Vice Chancellors of the three Central Sanskrit Universities – Prof GSR Krishna Murthy, Prof Srinivas Varkhedi, and Prof Muralimanohar Pathak, to ensure the preservation of Sanatana culture and the vast corpus of Sanskrit knowledge.