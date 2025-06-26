Srinivasa Kalyanotsavam in US from July 5

Tirumala: As part of the process of spreading the glory of Sri Venkateswara Swamy across the world, TTD will organise Srinivasa Kalyanotsavams in eight cities from July 5 to September 1 for Indians and Telugus settled in America.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, TTD is organizing Srivari Kalyanotsavams for the non-resident Indians in America. With the support of North America Telugu Society (NATS) and North Texas Hindu Society (NTHS), TTD will organise Srinivasa Kalyanotsavams in the following areas: Tampa, Florida on July 5; Rally, North Carolina on July 12; New Jersey on July 19; St Louis, Missouri on July 26; Chicago, Illinois on August 2; Seattle, Washington on August 16; Atlanta, Georgia on August 23; and Dallas, Texas on September 1.

Sridhar Gottipati will be the coordinator of Srinivasa Kalyanotsavams in US.