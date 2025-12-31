Srinivasa Nayak takes charge as APSFTVTDC GM

Vijayawada: M Srinivasa Nayak assumed charge as the General Manager of the Andhra Pradesh State Film, Television and Theatre Development Corporation (APSFTVTDC) in Vijayawada on Tuesday. The State government recently issued orders promoting him from the post of Manager to General Manager.

Following the promotion, Nayak took charge at the Film Development Corporation (FDC) office located in the NTR Administrative Block at the RTC Bus Stand premises here. Nayak began his career in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh as a stenographer in the Film Development Corporation and rose through the ranks to reach the position of General Manager.

Speaking after assuming charge, Nayak said he would discharge his duties in accordance with the guidance and directions of the Minister for Cinematography and Tourism, Kandula Durgesh and the Managing Director of the Corporation, KS Viswanathan. He assured that he would work towards the overall development of the Corporation and extend all necessary services for the welfare of artistes associated with the film, television, and theatre sectors.

Several dignitaries congratulated Srinivasa Nayak on the occasion, including Minister Durgesh, APSFTVTDC Managing Director Viswanathan, and noted personalities from the film, television, and theatre fraternity such as Naidu Gopi, Ramdas Naidu, Balu, and Singara Kondaiah Choudary. Manager Challa Srinivas and office staff were also present and extended their greetings.