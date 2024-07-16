Live
Just In
Srinivasa Rao takes charge as Palnadu SP
Highlights
Kanchi Srinivasa Rao took over charge as Palnadu district SP at DPO in Narasaraopet on Monday.
Narasaraopet: Kanchi Srinivasa Rao took over charge as Palnadu district SP at DPO in Narasaraopet on Monday. Later, the police staff introduced themselves to the new SP.
Speaking on the occasion, he said he is happy to work in the historical Palnadu district. He said the law and order problem was solved by the earlier SP Malika Garg.
He will take stern action against those who violate the law and order.
He said he will give priority to provide security to women and conduct an anti-drug programme for 100 days and take steps to check the sale of ganja.
He said he would be within the reach of the people and solve their problems.
He further said that people may directly approach him for the solution of their problems.
