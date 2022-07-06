Srinivasa Reddy elected to national panel of Central Tax officers' assn

Vijayawada (NTR District): Commissioner of Central Tax S Faheem Ahmed exhorted the superintendents of the GST and Customs departments to strengthen the department with their services. He congratulated Gade Srinivasa Reddy, the GST Superintendent, Guntur, on his election to the national panel of the Central Tax Gazetted Executive Officers Association.

Gade Srinivasa Reddy has been elected as the vice-president of the national panel, which was elected in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh recently. GST commissioner Faheem Ahmed congratulated Srinivasa Reddy and stated that he was pleased to hear Guntur district got place in the national panel.

Gade Srinivasa Reddy said that he would try to resolve the problems of the superintendents in two Telugu states.

GST Guntur Commissionerate superintendents association president K Yugandhar, secretary Gadde Tilak, assistant secretaries TVGK Murthy, Gummadi Seetaramaiah Chowdary, assistant commissioner, GST, Ch Wilson Babu and others congratulated Gade Srinivasa Reddy.