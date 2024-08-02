Live
- BoB opens branches in Nagari & Punganur
- Govt to implement SC categorisation in job notifications, assures Revanth
- ‘Rang Mahal’: Where Contemporary Design Meets Traditional Craftsmanship
- Chintalapudi lift scheme will be completed soon: Kolusu
- We support development, not expansionism says PM Narendra Modi
- IIT Madras-IDBI Bank launch cybersecurity lab
- 'Is she black or Indian?' Trump questions Harris' racial identity
- Preparing students for a high-tech world
- MP seeks Rs 100 cr for Durga temple development
- 95% pensions distributed in Nellore dist
Just In
Srisailam dam gets heavy inflows, 10 crest gates lifted
Highlights
Following heavy flood inflow from Sunkesula Barrage and Jurala project into Srisailam Dam, the authorities have lifted 10 radial crest gates to a height of 12 feet and released water to downstream.
Srisailam(Nandyal district): Following heavy flood inflow from Sunkesula Barrage and Jurala project into Srisailam Dam, the authorities have lifted 10 radial crest gates to a height of 12 feet and released water to downstream.
A total of 3,17,940 cusecs of water is being released to downstream, which will reach Nagarjuna Sagar.
According to sources, the dam is receiving 3,09,600 cusecs of flood water, raising the water level in the dam to 884.5 feet against it’s actual level of 885 feet.
The source also stated that 60,232 cusecs of water is being used for power generation. The right power house is utilising 24,917 cusecs while the left power house is utilising 35,315 cusecs of water.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS