Srisailam dam gets heavy inflows, 10 crest gates lifted

Srisailam(Nandyal district): Following heavy flood inflow from Sunkesula Barrage and Jurala project into Srisailam Dam, the authorities have lifted 10 radial crest gates to a height of 12 feet and released water to downstream.

A total of 3,17,940 cusecs of water is being released to downstream, which will reach Nagarjuna Sagar.

According to sources, the dam is receiving 3,09,600 cusecs of flood water, raising the water level in the dam to 884.5 feet against it’s actual level of 885 feet.

The source also stated that 60,232 cusecs of water is being used for power generation. The right power house is utilising 24,917 cusecs while the left power house is utilising 35,315 cusecs of water.