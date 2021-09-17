Srisailam EO presents silk clothes to Kanipakam temple

Kurnool: On the auspicious occasion of Varasiddhi Vinayaka Brahmotsavams being celebrated at Kanipakam temple, Srisailam temple Executive Officer (EO) S Lavanna along with his wife visited the temple and presented silk clothes on Thursday.



In a press release, the temple authorities stated the Vinayaka Bhramotsavams are being celebrated from September 10 and will conclude on September 30. It is a tradition that, during every year, on the auspicious occasion of Varasiddhi Vinayaka Brahmotsavams, the silk clothes would be offered on behalf of Srisailam temple.

Prior to presenting the silk clothes, the EO and his wife was given a warm welcome by A Venkatesh, the Executive Officer (EO), assistant executive officers, Vidhya Sagar, Krishna Reddy, supervisor Kodandapani, Inspector Ramesh, Archakas, and Veda Pandits of Kanipakam temple.

Later following the temple tradition, the silk clothes were presented to the Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy amid playing spiritual music. After offering the silk clothes, the EO, Archakaswamis, Veda Pandits of Kanipakam felicitated the EO of Srisailam and his wife with Veda Ashirvachanam.