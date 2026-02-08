Srisailam gears up for 11-day Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Srisailam (Nandyal district): The Srisailam Devasthanam announced elaborate arrangements for the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, scheduled to be held for 11 days from February 8 to February 18. The annual festival will commence with Yagasala Pravesam on February 8 at 9 am and conclude with Pushpotsavam and Sayanotsavam on the night of February 18.

The Brahmotsavams will feature a series of important religious rituals and festivities, including Dhwajarohanam, various Vahana Sevas, Pushpa Pallaki Seva, Rathotsavam and Teppotsavam. The highlight of the celebrations will be the grand Maha Sivaratri observances on February 15, which include Prabhot­savam, Nandi Vahana Seva, Lingodbhava Maha Nyasa Purvaka Rudrabhishekam, Pagalankarana and the celestial Kalyanotsavam of Lord Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy with Goddess Bhramaramba. Pattavastra offerings from prominent temples and the State Government will also be presented on designated days.

In a statement on Saturday, Devasthanam said extensive measures had been taken to ensure a comfortable and hassle-free experience for lakhs of devotees expected during the festival.

Cool shelters have been set up over nearly 13 acres at Shiva Deeksha camps, parks, temple surroundings, parking areas and other open spaces across the temple town.

He said that during the Brahmotsavams all Arjita and Paroksha Sevas would remain suspended and devotees would be permitted only Alankara Darshan. Shiva Deeksha devotees carrying Jyotirmudi will be allowed Sparsha Darshan during specified timings from February 8 to 12.

From the night of February 13 till the end of the festival, Sparsha Darshan will be completely suspended. Break Darshan for VIPs will be permitted only during fixed time slots to avoid inconvenience to general devotees.

A streamlined queue management system has been put in place, offering free Sarva Darshan, Sheeghra Darshan priced at Rs.200 and Ati-Sheeghra Darshan at Rs.500. Separate queues have been arranged for senior citizens, persons with disabilities, mothers with infants and Shiva Deeksha devotees. Adequate queue compartments, emergency exits, continuous drinking water supply, snacks and biscuits will be provided.

The Devasthanam will prepare and distribute around 35 lakh laddu prasadam through permanent and temporary counters, including free laddu distribution for four days, limited to one laddu per devotee. Additional arrangements include free bus services, wheelchairs, cloak rooms, coconut sale counters, permanent and temporary toilets, decorative lighting and extensive floral decorations.

To ensure basic amenities, uninterrupted drinking water supply, medical services, annaprasadam distribution, bathing facilities and parking have been arranged. Over 1.45 crore litres of drinking water will be supplied daily through reservoirs, storage tanks, RO plants and hundreds of water taps.

Parking has been provided at 10 locations spread over 39 acres. Medical services will be available at the Devasthanam hospital, a Primary Health Centre, a temporary 30-bed hospital and 10 medical camps.

A Command Control Room with extensive CCTV surveillance, over 2,000 information boards, welcome arches and multiple cultural programme venues has been established to ensure safety, effective crowd management and a spiritually enriching experience for devotees during the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams.