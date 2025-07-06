Live
Srisailam Reservoir Sees Increasing Flood Inflows
The Srisailam reservoir is currently experiencing a rise in flood inflows, with 130,780 cusecs being released from the Jurala and Sunkesula projects. In contrast, the outflow from Srisailam has been recorded at 67,399 cusecs. This outflow includes 35,315 cusecs from the left bank power station and 31,084 cusecs from the right bank power station, both directed towards the Nagarjuna Sagar through power generation.
As a result of these inflows, the water level at Srisailam has reached 878.40 feet, slightly below the full capacity of 885 feet. Additionally, the current water storage in the reservoir stands at 179.89 TMC, compared to the maximum capacity of 215.80 TMC. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as weather patterns change and inflow rates fluctuate.