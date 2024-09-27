Srisailam temple hundi collects Rs 4 crore

Srisailam (Nandyal district): Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple hundi has recorded a collection of Rs 4,00,65,375 by way of donations and others during the last 35 days, i.e., from August 22 to September 25.

In a press release on Thursday, the temple authorities informed that of the total Rs 4 crore, Rs 3,86,82,321 was from temple hundis, while Rs 13,83,054 was from food distribution counters. Apart from cash, devotees also donated foreign currency including 488 USA Dollars, 12 Kuwait Dinars, 6,000 Uganda Shillong, 30 UK Pounds, 60 Singapore Dollars, 20 Hongkong Dollars, 10 Euros and 20 Malaysia Ringgits.

The entire counting process was conducted under strict surveillance and closed-circuit cameras and was monitored by

Executive Officer D Peddiraju and temple staff.