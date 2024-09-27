Live
- Merger of villages with KMC faces opposition
- Vagdevi College organises CBM Expo 2K24
- iPad 10 Available for Rs 29,999 on Amazon: Is it a Best Choice?
- TGTDC’s food fiesta today
- Jr NTR Fan Dies While Watching 'Devara' Film in Kadapa
- NTPC Ramagundam wins award
- Google Launches Contextual Smart Replies Feature for Gmail: Details
- Ayush Ministry Launches 'Swarna Prasan' Initiative In Odisha's Kalahandi District
- Chityala Ilamma remembered on birth anniversary
- Strategic Decision: Jagan not be stopped at Alipiri
Just In
Srisailam temple hundi collects Rs 4 crore
Srisailam (Nandyal district): Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple hundi has recorded a collection of Rs 4,00,65,375 by way of donations...
Srisailam (Nandyal district): Srisailam Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple hundi has recorded a collection of Rs 4,00,65,375 by way of donations and others during the last 35 days, i.e., from August 22 to September 25.
In a press release on Thursday, the temple authorities informed that of the total Rs 4 crore, Rs 3,86,82,321 was from temple hundis, while Rs 13,83,054 was from food distribution counters. Apart from cash, devotees also donated foreign currency including 488 USA Dollars, 12 Kuwait Dinars, 6,000 Uganda Shillong, 30 UK Pounds, 60 Singapore Dollars, 20 Hongkong Dollars, 10 Euros and 20 Malaysia Ringgits.
The entire counting process was conducted under strict surveillance and closed-circuit cameras and was monitored by
Executive Officer D Peddiraju and temple staff.