Srisailam temple hundi fetches Rs.3.76 cr

Srisailam :The Sri Saila Devasthanam recorded a cash collection of Rs.3,76,22,452 through the hundi counting conducted on Friday. The amount represents offerings made by devotees over a period of 25 days, from January 12 to February 5, according to a press release issued by the Executive Officer’s office.

Of the total collection, Rs.3,73,32,470 was received from the hundis of the main temples, while Rs.2,89,982 was collected through the Anna Prasada Vitarana (free meal) hundis. Temple authorities stated that the counting of gold and silver offerings could not be carried out as the appraiser was not present. The hundi counting also yielded foreign currency from various countries, including 526 US Dollars, 84 Singapore Dollars, 140 Canadian Dollars, 10 Australian Dollars, 10 Euros, 55 British Pounds, 28 Malaysian Ringgits, 10 Saudi Riyals, 800 Omani Baisa, and 1,435 UAE Dirhams.