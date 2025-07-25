Srisailam temple receives Hundi offerings of over Rs 4.17 cr

Srisailam: The authorities of Sri Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam have completed the counting of offerings received in the temple hundis over a 27-day period, from June 27 to July 23, 2025.

According to a press release issued by temple authorities, a total of Rs 4,17,61,215 in Indian currency was collected.

In addition to the Indian currency, offerings included 225.600 grams of gold and 11.550 kilograms of silver.

Foreign currency was also found among the offerings. The collection included: 475 US dollars, 70 UAE dirhams, 1,300 Oman baisa, 155 Canadian dollars, 305 Australian dollars, 40 British pounds, two Singapore dollars, 50 New Zealand dollars, 5 Scottish pounds, 30 Euros, one Saudi Riyal, 51 Qatari Riyals, one Malaysian Ringgit, 200 Ethiopian Birr, 220 Sri Lankan rupees and 160 Nepalese rupees.