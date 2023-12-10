Srisailam temple sees a huge rush of devotees

Srisailam (Nandyal): With only three days left for the conclusion of auspicious Karthika Masam and also due to two holidays – Saturday and Sunday – devotees in large numbers thronged Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.

Devotees since early morning took holy dip in River Krishnaveni, leaving Kartika Deepam in the water. They made beeline queues to have darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.

The temple authorities supplied hot milk, biscuits, water and mini breakfast to the devotees waiting in the queue lines. They made all arrangements to avoid inconvenience to devotees.

Mahanandeeswara Swamy temple at Mahanandi also witnessed huge influx of devotees. Similar situations were witnessed at Yaganti Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple, Omkaram, Bugga Rameshwaram, Urukunda and other temples in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts.