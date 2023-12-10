Live
- As Yogi acts on Yamuna Expressway, IIT-D study analyses high accident rate
- Telangana's youngest MLAs who humbled seasoned politicians
- Anything can happen within a year, says Errabelli Dayakar Rao
- 8th class boy dies after being hit by electric pole in MMTS train
- Thick smoke breaks out from Secunderabad to Sirpur-Kagaznagar train
- Doctors remove over 60 live worms out of woman's eyes in China
- Lobbying for another six ministerial berths intensifies in Telangana
- What was BRS doing for 10 years: Komatireddy
- Chandrababu has no link with TDP flags waved at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad: Venkanna
- Jyotiraditya Scindia lays stone for new terminal at Rajahmundry airport
Just In
Srisailam temple sees a huge rush of devotees
With only three days left for the conclusion of auspicious Karthika Masam and also due to two holidays – Saturday and Sunday – devotees in large numbers thronged Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.
Srisailam (Nandyal): With only three days left for the conclusion of auspicious Karthika Masam and also due to two holidays – Saturday and Sunday – devotees in large numbers thronged Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam.
Devotees since early morning took holy dip in River Krishnaveni, leaving Kartika Deepam in the water. They made beeline queues to have darshan of Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Bhramaramba Devi.
The temple authorities supplied hot milk, biscuits, water and mini breakfast to the devotees waiting in the queue lines. They made all arrangements to avoid inconvenience to devotees.
Mahanandeeswara Swamy temple at Mahanandi also witnessed huge influx of devotees. Similar situations were witnessed at Yaganti Uma Maheshwara Swamy temple, Omkaram, Bugga Rameshwaram, Urukunda and other temples in both Kurnool and Nandyal districts.