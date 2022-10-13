Srisailam temple to be closed on Oct 25 due to solar eclipse

Srisailam(Nandyal): The Srisailam temple will remain closed for pilgrim worship on October 25 in view of solar eclipse. In a press release on Wednesday, the temple authorities stated that due to the occurrence of solar eclipse, the temple would be closed from 6 am to 6.30 pmon October 25. The authorities stated that on October 25 early morning, the temple doors would be opened.

Later suprabatha seva would be conducted at 3.30 am and maha mangala harati to swami amma varu would be offered at 4.30 am. After that, the temple doors would be closed from 6 am, the authorities stated.In the evening at 6.30 pm, the temple doors would be opened. Later temple cleaning (alaya shuddhi) followed by spiritual music, samprokshanam and pradokala puja would be organised. The devotees would be allowed only for swami vari alankara darshanafter 8 pm. The authorities also stated the temple doors of Sakshi Ganapathi, Hatakeswaram, Paladhara-Panchadara and Sikhareshwara temples would also be closed from 6 am to 6.30 pm. After opening the doors in the evening, Alaya Sudhi and others would be performed.

On the occasion, all arjitha sevas, saswatha sevas and paroksha sevas were cancelled. The authorities said the food distribution to the devotes would also be stopped and in the evening at 8.00 pm, mini meals would be served.