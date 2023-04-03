Srisailam temple to host Kumbotsavam on April 11

Srisailam (Nandyal): Executive Officer (EO) of Sri Bhramarambika Mallikarjuna Swamy temple in Srisailam, S Lavanna said that the annual Kumbotsavam to Amma varu will be organised on April 11. In the Kumbotsavam, Satwika Bali, pumpkins, coconuts, lemons and cooked rice would be offered to the presiding deities. Reviewing the arrangements with the temple staff and officials of various departments here on Sunday, the EO said in the Kumbotsavam, popularly known as Kshetra Rakshna, the vaidika staff to perform the Kainkaryams pertaining to Amma varu in a full-fledged manner. He further said that according to the temple act, killing of animals and birds surrounding the temple premises was strictly banned. According to the Act, sacrificing animals and encouraging it directly or indirectly, was a criminal offence.

The officials were told to take stringent steps for strict implementation of act. The EO also asked the police and revenue department officials to coordinate for implementing the ban strictly. He said mobile squads with personnel from revenue and police departments would be formed for strict implementation of law.

The officials are also told to intensify patrolling during the utsavam as there is every chance of sacrificing the animals.

The EO directed the officials of Road Transport Corporation (RTC) not to transport animals or birds during Kumbotsavam days. He also suggested the temple staff to give wide publicity on the ban imposed on animal sacrifices.

To instill awareness among the devotees on the issue, the staff was told to set up boards at the main centres. He also ordered to ensure complete closure of liquor selling during the Kumbotsava utsavam.

Deputy Tahsildar M Kishore Kumar, Circle Inspector Diwakar Reddy, sub-inspector G Lakshmana Rao, SPF Circle Inspector DV Ramana, RTC station manager K Madhu Kumar and others participated in the meeting.