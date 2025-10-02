Srivari Brahmotsavams a grand success- TTD Chairman

Tirumala: TTD Chairman BR Naidu said that Srivari Brahmotsavam was successfully conducted in an unprecedented manner and all departments of TTD provided services in a coordinated way without any mark and causing inconvenience to common devotees.

He said that the entire workforce of TTD served with restraint, in a planned manner, and under the supervision of senior officials.

He said the devotees also expressed satisfaction with the facilities arranged by TTD on this occasion.

A media conference was held at Tirumala Annamayya Bhavan on Thursday along with the TTD EO Anil Kumar Singhal and other board members. Speaking on this occasion, the Chairman thanked and congratulated the TTD Archakas, officials, employees, district and police administration, Srivari sevaks, media and above all the devotees who made Srivari annual Brahmotsavams a grand success.

On this occasion, he extended Vijayadashami greetings to the devotees and everyone.

On the first day of the Srivari Brahmotsavams, on September 24, the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu presented silk vastrams to Srivaru on behalf of the state government.

The newly constructed PAC-5 building, built at a cost of Rs. 102 crore for the convenience of Srivari devotees, was jointly inaugurated by the Vice President of India C.P. Radhakrishnan and the Chief Minister of AP. The Integrated Command Control Center, set up with new technology for managing queue lines in the Vaikuntam Queue Complex, and the equipment for checking the quality of food items were inaugurated.

On the most important day of the Srivari Brahmotsavam, Garuda Seva, we provided darshan to all the devotees. This year through Holding points 30 thousand and Second filling 15 thousand devotees had darshan in addition to the devotees in galleries.

The Chief Minister expressed bye happiness through a tweet over the arrangements made by TTD for the devotees and congratulated everyone.

During these 8 days of Brahmotsavams (till October 01) 5.80 lakh devotees had darshan of Srivaru, and the hundi income stood at Rs. 25.12 crore.

Annaprasadams were distributed to more than 26 lakh devotees. 2.42 lakh devotees offered their hairs. Over 28 lakh laddus were sold to the devotees. Through APS RTC, we have transported 4.40 lakh devotees from Tirupati to Tirumala through 14,459 trips and 5.22 lakh devotees from Tirumala to Tirupati through 14,765 trips.

For the first time 298 art troupes from 28 states, with about 6,976 artists performed during Brahmotsavams

similarly on Garuda Seva Day, 780 artists from 37 art troupes belonging to 20 states performed.

· 60 tons of flowers, 4 lakh cut flowers, and 90 thousand seasonal flowers were used for decorations

36 large LED screens were set up for the devotees to watch the Vahana Seva.

3500 Srivari Sevaks provided impeccable Seva to lakhs of devotees during Brahmotsavans

50 doctors, 60 paramedical staff and 14 ambulances were used to provide better medical services to devotees.

The Security for Brahmotsavans with 5000 policemen and 1800 vigilance personnel.

Parking arrangements have been made in a planned manner to avoid traffic problems in Tirumala and Tirupati.

16 varieties of Annaprasadams were served to devotees in galleries on the day of Garuda Seva.

Sanitation workers provided extraordinary services with 2800 staff and with an additional 650 staff on Garuda Seva Day.

TTD CVSO Muralikrishna, District SP Subbarayudu and several board members participated in this meeting.