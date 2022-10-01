Srivari Brahmotsavams: Lord rides on Kalpavruksha, Sarvabhoopala Vahanams

Tirumala: Wearing Rajamudi (head gear), holding a Dandam (baton), Sri Malayappa flanked by Sridevi and Bhudevi on either side, cheered His devotees on the majestic "Rajamannar" (mighty king) Alankaram on Kalpavruksha Vahanam on the fourth day (morning), of the Brahmotsavams at Tirumala on Friday.

Draped in colourful silk robes, decked in precious stone-studded jewels, Kuruver garlands, Sri Malayappa who feasted the eyes of the devotees, took a celestial ride on the Divine Boon Giving Tree (Kalpavruksha) in the Mada streets around the shrine.

The devotees were thrilled to see the Universal Lord as Rajamannar atop the sacred tree in His entire celestial splendour braving the showers and chanted "Govinda... Govinda" in devotional ecstasy, reverberating the skylines and adding more to the spiritual tempo. Both the senior and junior pontiffs of Tirumala, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy, board member Ashok Kumar and other senior officers were present.

Books released: Four books were released by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy and EO Sri AV Dharma Reddy during Kalpavriksha Vahana Seva Vasadhikaraha, Yagnadhikaraha, Khiladhikaram, of Vaikhanasa Agama and Tirumala Kshetragadha penned by Julakanti Balasubramanyam were released.

Vahanam bearers felicitated: TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy gave away Vastrams to the 80 vahanam bearers on Friday. Salem devotee Tangadorai donated them for the Vahanam-bearers, as an appreciation of their hard work and service to Lord, through the the hands of YV Subba Reddy. Sarvabhoopala Vahana Seva held: In the evening, Sri Malayappa took out a celestial ride on the Sarvabhoopala Vahanam killing the demon Bakasura (the episode which comes in Sri Krishna Avatara), indicating that He is always there to kill the evil and protect the good being the Lord of all the Worlds.

Sarvabhoopala means the Lord who is in-charge of the Panchabhutas, Astadikpalakas, and entire cosmos, thereby sending a message to His devotees that He is the one who controls the whole universe to ensure that the people get benefited and prosper with timely rains and course of the activities by all the elements under His directives.

Both the seers of Tirumala, TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO AV Dharma Reddy, MP Vemireddi Prabhakar Reddy, Board member Ramulu and LAC New Delhi chief Prasanthi Reddy were present.