Srivari Sare presented to Tiruttani Subrahmanya Swamy

Tirumala: On the auspicious occasion of Adi Krithika on Saturday, the TTD chairman B R Naidu offered the traditional Srivari Sare to Sri Subrahmanya Swamy at Tiruttani temple.

On the occasion, Tiruttani temple chairman Sridhar and Tamil Nadu endowments department joint commissioner Ramani extended a warm welcome to the TTD chairman as per temple tradition.

Amidst the playing of traditional Mangala Vadyam, Naidu on behalf of TTD presented silk vastrams to Sri Subrahmanya Swamy who is popularly worshipped in this temple as ‘Tanikesan’’.

After having darshan of Sri Subrahmanya Swamy along with Sri Valli and Sri Devasena, the temple priests offered blessings to TTD chairman, honoured him with silk vastrams, and presented teerthaprasadams.