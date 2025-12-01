SRKR college to organise sports event from Jan 7

Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College here is giving significant importance to sports and has developed advanced sports courts to encourage students, said Union Minister of State for Industries and Steel Bhupathiraju Srinivasa Varma. He stated that the institution has been consistently promoting a strong sporting culture by providing modern facilities and supporting talented athletes.

The minister appreciated the college management for investing in infrastructure that helps students excel not only academically but also in various sports disciplines. He added that such initiatives play a vital role in shaping disciplined, confident and physically fit youth who can bring laurels at state and national levels.

He commended the efforts of the faculty and management in nurturing well-rounded students and encouraged them to continue strengthening sports activities on campus.

Under the auspices of SRKR Engineering College, a state-level sports competition Jaitra is being conducted on January 7, 8, and 9 in the college premises. The poster related to this event was released by the Union Minister. On this occasion, Assembly Deputy Speaker Kanumuri Raghu Ramakrishnam Raju and AP Public Accounts Committee chairman Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu said that it was commendable that prizes worth Rs 5 lakh would be distributed for the winners of the sports competitions.

District collector Chadalavada Nagarani and Joint Collector P Rahul Kumar Reddy said that the college has also been at the forefront of social service activities.

College Secretary and Correspondent Sagi Ramakrishna Nishant Varma, Director Dr Jagapati Raju, Principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju, Chief Administrative Officer Ch Dilip Chakravarti, physical director P Satyanarayana Raju, assistant physical director Dr Ch Hairmohan also participated.