SRKR Engg College inks pact with IDS
Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College has entered into an MoU with IDS (Information and Data Systems), a leading multinational company to provide new technology to students.
At a programme held in the college management meeting hall, the college principal Dr KV Muralikrishnamraju and IDS Head, Business Strategy Edavalli Sunil Subrahmanyam exchanged the documents related to this.
Director of the college Dr M Jagapathi Raju said that this MoU will contribute a lot to provide the students with the changing new technologies. This MoU was done in collaboration with the placement cell. The founder of Heno Tech Solutions Mallesh, college department heads Dr BHVS Ramakrishnamaraju, Dr G Mahesh, Dr Krishnanraju, Dr N Gopalakrishnamurthy, Dr M Suresh Babu, Training and Placement Cell Dean Dr KR Satyanarayana and others were present.