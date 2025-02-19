SRKR students turn victorious in Hackathon

Bhimavaram: The computer science engineering students of SRKR Engineering College here on Tuesday bagged the first prize in the two-day Hackathon competitions with the title Prajavalana-2K25 organised by SRKR Engineering College.

The first prize included a cash award of Rs 20,000. The second place was secured by NRI Engineering College at Agiripalli in Krishna district which carries a cash award of Rs 15,000 and the third place including the cash award of Rs 10,000 was bagged by computer science students of the SRKR Engineering College.

Director of the college Dr M Jagapati Raju and principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju addressing the students said that the students who participated in the Hackathon competitions are likely to get employment opportunities.