SRM-AP announces 100% scholarship, monthly stipend for M Tech students

The SRM-AP has announced that all the students admitted for M Tech will receive 100 per cent tuition fee waiver scholarship and a monthly stipend of Rs 6,000 (Rs 72,000 per annum). According to a statement released by Director of Admissions Prof Y Siva Sankar on Friday, the fee concession is aimed at promoting research in higher education. Classes will commence in August.





The university's M Tech programmes are being offered in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE), and Mechanical Engineering (ME). M Tech CSE has specialisations in Data Science, Cybersecurity, and AI & ML, M Tech ECE has specialisations in VLSI and IoT, and M Tech ME has specialisations in Thermal Engineering and Materials and Manufacturing Technology.





GATE-qualified candidates are admitted to the programme without a written test but should attend an interview. Non-GATE candidates are supposed to attend a written test. Candidates, who have successfully cleared the entrance test, shall be considered eligible for an interview.





To be eligible to apply for the M Tech programme, candidates must have a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent or equivalent grade point in Standard/Class X, XII, and an applicable/relevant undergraduate degree. The applicable/relevant UG programmes for MTech CSE, MTech ECE, and MTech ME are CSE/IT/SWE (or) MSc (CSE/IT) (or) MCA with GATE; ECE/EIE/EEE; Mechanical, Manufacturing, Metallurgy, and Production Engineering, respectively.