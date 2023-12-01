  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

SRM-AP bags award in employment creation

Dean (Academic Affairs) Dr Vinayak Kalluri and Associate Dean Dr Karthik Rajendran receiving FICCI HEE award on behalf of SRM University-AP in New Delhi on Wednesday
x

 Dean (Academic Affairs) Dr Vinayak Kalluri and Associate Dean Dr Karthik Rajendran receiving FICCI HEE award on behalf of SRM University-AP in New Delhi on Wednesday

Highlights

The university has been ensuring 100 per cent placement since its inception

Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM University-AP has been bestowed with “Excellence in Creating Employment” at the 9th FICCI Higher Education Excellence (HEE) Awards organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Wednesday, according to statement on Thursday from Dean (Academic Affairs) Dr Vinayak Kalluri and Associate Dean Dr Karthik Rajendran, who received the award on behalf of the varsity.

SRM-AP has been ensuring 100 per cent placement since its inception, and the university has formulated a system wherein the quality of outgoing students is on par with industry expectations.

Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor said that the revamped curricula, exemplary faculty with doctoral and post-doctoral degrees, and industry-oriented experiential learning are some of the measures undertaken to ensure the quality of students. “Receiving special recognition from FICCI for Excellence in Creating Employment is indeed a proud moment for the University.”

Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan congratulated the team and stated that the award is a commendable recognition for the Placement Cell of the Directorate of Corporate Relations and Career Services (CR&CS).

The last academic year witnessed 100 percent placements, with the highest package being 45 LPA and an average salary of 9 LPA, which is a 25 per cent increase from last year, remarked Vivekanandan MS, Associate Director – Corporate Relations & Career Services, SRM AP.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X