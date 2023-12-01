SRM-AP bags award in employment creation

Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM University-AP has been bestowed with “Excellence in Creating Employment” at the 9th FICCI Higher Education Excellence (HEE) Awards organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on Wednesday, according to statement on Thursday from Dean (Academic Affairs) Dr Vinayak Kalluri and Associate Dean Dr Karthik Rajendran, who received the award on behalf of the varsity.

SRM-AP has been ensuring 100 per cent placement since its inception, and the university has formulated a system wherein the quality of outgoing students is on par with industry expectations.

Prof Manoj K Arora, Vice-Chancellor said that the revamped curricula, exemplary faculty with doctoral and post-doctoral degrees, and industry-oriented experiential learning are some of the measures undertaken to ensure the quality of students. “Receiving special recognition from FICCI for Excellence in Creating Employment is indeed a proud moment for the University.”

Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan congratulated the team and stated that the award is a commendable recognition for the Placement Cell of the Directorate of Corporate Relations and Career Services (CR&CS).

The last academic year witnessed 100 percent placements, with the highest package being 45 LPA and an average salary of 9 LPA, which is a 25 per cent increase from last year, remarked Vivekanandan MS, Associate Director – Corporate Relations & Career Services, SRM AP.