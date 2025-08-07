SRM-AP, Hynfra PSA explore strategic collaboration

Amaravati: Following the success of the Green Hydrogen Summit-2025, SRM University-AP, Amaravati, hosted a high-level strategic interaction with global leaders in clean energy to explore avenues for collaboration in building a resilient green hydrogen ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh.

The meeting witnessed the presence of JK Srivastava, founder and chairman of JK Srivastava Hynfra PSA Ltd, Tomoho Umeda, chairman of the Hydrogen Technology Committee at KIG, Poland and CEO of Hynfra PSA, Katarzyna Czumuda, director at Hynfra PSA, Poland and Prof D Narayana Rao, Executive Director (Research) among other University leadership, faculty and researchers.

Srivastava appreciated the fast-track policy environment in Andhra Pradesh and expressed confidence in initiating joint pilot projects within a realistic time-frame.

Tomoho Umeda emphasised the need for a financially sustainable model to support hydrogen innovation, highlighting India’s unique advantage in renewable energy potential, green ammonia production and market readiness.

Prof D Narayana Rao addressed the potential to jointly develop world-class manufacturing and testing infrastructure for high-pressure hydrogen cylinders (Type IV and V) and exploring onboard electrolysis and Catalyst design and development.

Further, the discussions focused on identifying concrete areas for collaboration between SRM-AP and Hynfra PSA, with the shared goal of developing innovative, scalable, and commercially viable hydrogen technologies.

SRM-AP, as the state’s nodal agency for green hydrogen R&D, will work closely with Hynfra PSA Ltd to co-develop key technologies and manufacturing infrastructure, supporting translational research and industrial implementation. This landmark partnership signifies a giant leap toward self-reliance, sustainability, and global leadership in the hydrogen economy.

JK Srivastava, founder and chairman of JK Srivastava Hynfra PSA Ltd, Tomoho Umeda, chairman of the Hydrogen Technology Committee at KIG, Poland and CEO of Hynfra PSA, Katarzyna Czumuda, Director at Hynfra PSA, Poland being felicitated by Prof D Narayana Rao, Executive Director - Research, SRM Group of Institutions