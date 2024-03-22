SRM-AP inaugurates Tech Fest 2024

Neerukonda (Guntur district): SRM University-AP organised a four-day Tech Fest from March 21-24. The fest was inaugurated here on Thursday in the presence of guest of honour Dinesh Dua, Executive Director on Board at Nectar Lifesciences, esteemed guests Sanjiv Bhavnani and Dr Deepak Pandit, chair professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, BML Munjal University, Vice-chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora, Registrar Dr R Premkumar, Director (Student Affairs) Anil Kumar Nigam, Chief Club Advisor Dr Priyanka, Deans of different schools, leaders and representatives from the Student Council, and all students of the varsity.

Addressing the students, Founder of Mentorpreneur and Infotecniques Sanjiv Bhavnani said tech fests are platform to explore, learn and thrive. Your spirit to compete and succeed is immaterial without learning.

Prof Manoj K Arora said technical fests are magnificent learning platforms.

Dinesh Dua encouraged budding students to take advantage of the upsurge of technology to recalibrate them to the new age of intelligence.

The thrilling university fest embarked on its four days of electrifying events and activities with a mega Hackathon challenge, “Hack SRM”, with a prize pool of Rs 4 lakh. The 24-hour hackathon challenge saw dynamic participation from colleges around the nation, with young techies from VIT-AP, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham-Amaravati, SRM University Ramapuram, VISAT Maharashtra bagging the top prizes worth Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000, Rs 10,000 and Rs 5,000.