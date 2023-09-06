SRM-AP presents outstanding teacher awards

Neerukonda: JA Chowdary, technology leader and credited as one of the key architects of the HI-TECH City and Cyberabad in Hyderabad and in founding the International Institute of Information Technology Hyderabad (IIITH), and the International Institute of Digital Technologies (IIDT) in Tirupati was the chief guest at the Teachers’ Day celebrations at SRM-AP here on Tuesday.

JA Chowdary in his address described India as a land of opportunities for startups. He stated, “Most jobs in the future are going to be automated and existing jobs will disappear.”

In an interactive session with students, he also said that startup failures in Silicon Valley are irrelevant to India’s scenario, as today 9 out of every 10 startups are successful.

Addressing the gathering, Vice-Chancellor Prof Manoj K Arora said, “We are moving from the role of teachers to that of mentors and facilitators.”

Prof Arora also announced five prominent awards for the Research Day to be held on November 17. The awards will be given out in the categories of Best Experimental Researcher, Best Theoretical Researcher, Best Industrial Researcher, Best Social Researcher and Best Young Researcher Award.

Outstanding teacher awards were presented to Prof Ranjit Thapa, Dean in-charge of School of Engineering and Sciences and Dean (Research), Dr VM Manikandan, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Dr Jatindra Kumar Dash, Head of Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Dr Murali Krishna Enduri, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science and Engineering, Dr Srabani Basu, Associate Professor and Head of Department of Literature and Languages and Dr Karthik Rajendran, Associate Dean-Quality and Assurance Rankings and Head of Department of Environmental Science and Engineering.

The ceremony witnessed the varsity awarding the Five-Year Services Award to its dedicated employees. The event concluded with students putting up beautiful performances for their beloved teachers and other memorable moments.