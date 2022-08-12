SRM-AP student bags 3 golds in rifle shooting

Neerukonda (Guntur district): Tummala Bhuvitha, Computer Science Engineering student of SRM University-AP showed exceptional talent in the 22nd state-level rifle shooting competition organised at Hyderabad Central University under the aegis of the National Rifle Association of India.

She won the first position and three gold medals in the 10m air rifle shooting competitions held in senior, junior and youth categories, respectively.

More than 100 shooters from Andhra Pradesh took part in the competition held from July 4. Bhuvitha had won gold medals twice in the past in state and national level rifle shooting competitions held in different places.

According to her father, Bhuvitha learned shooting techniques from Subrahmanyeswars Rao, the coach at the Indian Academy of Shooting Sports in Vijayawada.

"I grew passionate about rifle shooting because it is an individual sport that requires so much concentration and focus," says Bhuvitha.

University president Dr P Satyanarayanan, vice-chancellor Prof V S Rao and registrar Dr R Premkumar complimented Bhuvitha.