SRM faculty to share key learning from academic visit

Amaravati: A four-member faculty team from SRM–AP recently concluded an academic visit to Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), USA, gaining valuable exposure to global best practices in artificial intelligence (AI), interdisciplinary research, and student-centric pedagogy.

The first cohort comprised Dr Saleti Sumalatha, Dr M Naveen Kumar and Dr Ashu Abdul, Assistant Professors from the Department of Computer Science and Engineering, along with Dr Sunil Chinnadurai, Associate Professor from the Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering.

Together, the team represented expertise in computer science, robotics, and AI-driven research. SRM AP Vice-Chancellor Prof Ch Satish Kumar said the interaction with CMU offered important global perspectives on integrating AI into higher education. Dr M Naveen Kumar, Dr Saleti Sumalatha, Dr Ashu Abdul and Dr Sunil Chinnadurai also spoke.

The faculty also interacted with Dr Raj Reddy, widely regarded as the Father of AI in India, who shared insights on strengthening AI laboratories and aligning academic research with industry needs. The learning from the visit will be shared through a Faculty Development Programme, with the outcomes expected to significantly enhance AI integration, research capacity, and innovative teaching at SRM University–AP.