SRM inks MoU with TANUVAS for joint research

Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Kattankulathur, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

The MoU was between the Department of Food Process Engineering, School of Bioengineering, SRMIST and College of Food and Dairy Technology, Koduvalli, TANUVAS.

As per the MoU, both institutes will have a broad scope to carry out faculty and student exchange programmes and to conduct training and research activities for a shorter duration. The area will be extended to joint research activities to explore opportunities to undertake research projects and seek research funding from external funding agencies. This agreement will also facilitate to conduct joint academic events such as short courses, seminars, workshops, or conferences based on mutual interests and available expertise in both the institutions. Both institutes can share and carry out joint research in technology for distance and computer-based learning.

The MoU was exchanged between Dr C Balachandran, Vice-Chancellor, TANUVAS and Dr. C. Muthamizhchelvan , Pro Vice Chancellor (E&T), SRMIST in the presence of officials of TANUVAS and SRMIST.