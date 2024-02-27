  • Menu
SRM organises int’l meet on advanced materials and devices

The role of educational institutions, especially universities should not just be restricted to giving degrees, but also at the same time, focus on research, innovation, and inventions, Dr T R Paarivendhar, MP, and founder and chancellor, SRM Institute of Science and Technology, said on Monday.

Presiding over the inaugural function of the International Conference on Advanced Functional Materials and Devices – AFMD 2024, Dr Paarivendhar said that young researchers and scholars, ably assisted by faculty and their institutions should focus on productive research and also in the process patent their inventions. He added that such fruitful research should benefit society, not just in India, but all over the world.

In his Inaugural address, Dr Ashish Lele, director, National Chemical Laboratory, Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, said advancements in material sciences had today spanned in different applications and advanced the functionality of materials, thereby getting incorporated in various devices. Dr. M.Navaneethan, convenor, AFMD 2024, welcomed the gathering. Prof C Muthamizhchelvan, Vice Chancellor, SRMIST, delivered his special address.

