SRM student represents AP in national youth parliament festival

Neerukonda (Guntur): Sikindhar Jaladi, first-year B Tech (Computer Science) student at SRM University-AP, won district and State-level elocution competition and participated in National Youth Parliament Festival-2022 conducted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The national-level competition was held in Parliament House under the aegis of Speaker of Lok Sabha Om Birla, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik among other Ministers and distinguished parliamentarians.

"I am delighted to have got the opportunity to speak at Parliament, which is the highest forum of discussion and debate on public issues and national policy", says Sikindhar.

Vice-Chancellor Prof VS Rao applauded Sikindhar's achievement saying, "We are proud of Sikindhar for representing the State and wish him all the best to scale greater heights in future".

DEAN of School of Engineering and Sciences Prof BV Babu congratulated the student for being the youngest participant to compete at national-level and offered his support for Sikindhar's academic and intellectual pursuits.

Registrar Dr R Premkumar appreciated the commitment of Sikindhar's parents in bringing up a talented citizen for the country.

National Youth Parliament Festival (NYPF) is a national-level competition organised by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in partnership with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan since 2019.