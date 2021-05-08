SRM University, AP, admissions in May, July

Vijayawada: SRMJEEE 2021, an entrance exam for admission to the SRM group of institutions, including SRM University-AP, will be conducted in two phases for various B Tech programmes, said the university in a press release here on Saturday.

Aspirants may either take SRMJEEE-phase I to be held on May 23 and 24, 2021 or/and SRMJEEE-Phase II to be held on July 25, 26, 2021. For more details visit www.srmap.edu.in.

Examinations will be conducted through remote proctored online mode (RPOM). The last date of filing applications for SRMJEEE will be May 15, 2021 and July 20, 2021 for phase-l and phase-II respectively.

World-class academic and research infrastructure, faculty with international exposure, Semester Abroad Programme (SAP), Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP) and many more exciting prospects are an integral part of academics at the university.

SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh has achieved excellent placements for its maiden batch. According to the press release, 92 percent of students have been placed as of now, out of which 57 per cent are Dream and Super Dream offers, with the highest salary of Rs 29.5 LPA and average salary of Rs 6.25 LPA.

The campus drive continues for having 100 percent placements. A wide range of scholarships are available for meritorious and deserving students on enrolment. To apply and for more details, kindly visit www.srmap.edu.in, said the press release on Saturday.