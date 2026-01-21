SRM–AP to host India–UK AMR network meeting

Amaravati: SRM University–AP here will host the India–UK Antimicrobial Resistance (AMR) network meeting from January 21 to 23, with the objective of strengthening collaboration between Indian and UK experts working in the field of antimicrobial resistance. The meeting will focus on advancing research on antimicrobial use and resistance in healthy populations across India, adopting a strong One Health approach that integrates human, animal, and environmental health perspectives.

Funded by the Academy of Medical Sciences, the meeting is jointly convened by Prof Jayaseelan Murugaiyan, Associate Dean (School of Engineering and Applied Sciences) and Head of the Department of Biological Sciences at SRM University–AP, and Dr Suparna Mitra, Lecturer in Bioinformatics and Microbiomics at the University of Leeds, UK.

Over the three days, the meeting will bring together leading researchers, clinicians, veterinarians, and public health experts from both countries. Distinguished participants include Dr Mahua Das from the University of Leeds, Prof Zhumur Ghosh of the Bose Institute and the University of Burdwan, and Dr S Shobhana from SRM University Institute of Science and Technology, among others.

Experts from premier institutions such as CSIR–NEERI, Nagpur; Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi; IIT Kanpur; OP Jindal Global University; and the Cancer Institute (WIA), Chennai will contribute insights covering microbiology, AMR genomics, public health, veterinary sciences, environmental health, and social medicine.