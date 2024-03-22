Live
- PM Modi leaves for two-day visit to Bhutan
- New Delhi: Congress fighting ‘hate-filled asuri shakti’ says Rahul Gandhi
- New Delhi: Sadhguru recovering well
- New Delhi: Karti took Rs 50L bribe in Chinese visa case says Enforcement Directorate
- YSRCP fields 4 women from Guntur district
- Chandigarh: We will win all 10 LS seats from Haryana says Nayab Singh Saini
- Vemireddy meets JSP leaders
- Special attention on creation of infrastructure facilities: Collector
- Chandigarh: AAP’s candidates for 5 seats in next 5 days says Bhagwant Mann
- Strive for TDP victory: Kakarla
Just In
SRMIST invites applications from athletes under sports quota
Trials for various sports and games will begin from April 4
Kattankulathur: SRM Institute of Science and Technology will be admitting athletes who have excelled at state, national and international events for the academic year 2024-2025.
The trials for the various sports and games, track and field and indoor sports will be held from April 4 onwards.
SRMIST provides wholesome education to India’s talented young women and men and as part of this endeavour, encourages students who excel in sports. Some of its current and former students have brought laurels to India by representing the country and securing medals in many international events.
The selection trials will continue till April 10. Young athletes who have represented Tamil Nadu and India can take part in the selection trials along with their certificates, and testimonials. They should reach Kattankulathur Campus of SRMIST on the respective dates.
They can register online on: https://forms.gle/iQWPANbK9jVEdf8a9; www.srmist.edu.in & admissions.india@srmist.edu.in. The candidate can contact Dr S J Albert Chandrasekar on 9043889551 and Dr M Senthilkumar on 9940418484; Helpline is 080 6908 7000.