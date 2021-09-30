SS Link Canal works will get nod shortly: Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy

Nellore: District in-charge Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy assured that they would get financial clearance from Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy after preparing a detailed project report for taking up the works of Somasila-Swarnamukhi Link Canal (SSLC) within ten days.

Participating in the District Development and Review Committee meeting held here on Wednesday, he said the Chief Minister had assured in this regard during his visit to Tirupati during the election campaign.

Srinivasa Reddy said the state government has been focusing on the education sector spending a huge amount of money. He said they had discussed on education, housing, health, irrigation, and agriculture during the meet in detail. He informed that these meetings were delayed due to Covid situation and hereafter they would conduct them for every two months.

He said the district administration has to focus on education, housing and agriculture and asked them to respond to the suggestions of people's representatives from time to time. He appealed to opposition parties to understand the problems in implementation of welfare programmes and support the government positively.

Further, legislators of ruling party expressed their dissatisfaction over dues from the government and demanded immediate release.

Venkatagiri legislator Anam Ramanarayana Reddy asked to clear the bills of Rs 60 crore for September month immediately and Nellore Rural MLA K Sridhar Reddy asked about livability at Vaviletipadu housing layout in his constituency even though they had requested the administration for levelling the land and providing other basic amenities.