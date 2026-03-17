SSC exams begin smoothly across state

Vijayawada: The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) public examinations began smoothly across the state on Monday, with authorities reporting peaceful conduct of the examinations at all centres.

According to the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), a total of 6,29,109 regular candidates had registered for the examinations. Of them, 6,22,217 students appeared for the first-day examination, while 6,852 candidates were absent. The exams were conducted at 3,415 centres across the state. Officials said the overall attendance on the first day stood at 98.90 per cent, reflecting a high turnout of candidates.

To ensure smooth and transparent conduct of the examinations, the Board of Secondary Education put in place a comprehensive monitoring mechanism.

As part of these arrangements, various authorities conducted 1,753 inspection visits to examination centres across the state. The inspections were carried out by district collectors, district-level observers, district educational officers, assistant commissioners of government examinations, district monitoring coordinators, flying squads and other officials.

Director of Government Examinations KV Srinivasulu Reddy said that four invigilators were found negligent in discharging their duties during the examination. Two invigilators in YSR Kadapa district, one in Anantapur district, and another in Palnadu district were reported for lapses. He said the matter was taken seriously and strict action would be initiated against the concerned invigilators as per the rules governing the conduct of examinations.

He also instructed district educational officers, chief superintendents, departmental officers and invigilators to maintain strict vigilance and adhere to examination protocols to ensure the smooth conduct of the remaining SSC examinations.